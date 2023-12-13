TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Erdogan meets speaker of Libyan House of Representatives
Türkiye's priority regarding Libya is to ensure political stability, improve prosperity and economic development, says Turkish Parliament speaker as Libyan official holds talks with president, foreign minister.
December 13, 2023

Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, has visited the Turkish capital Ankara to hold high-level talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and officials including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

No further information was provided about the separate meetings held between Erdogan and Saleh, and Saleh's meeting with Fidan, during the Libyan official's visit on Wednesday.

Turkish Parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus also held a face-to-face meeting with Saleh.

Türkiye's priority regarding Libya is to ensure political stability in the country and take its prosperity and economic development to further levels in the shortest possible time, Kurtulmus said.

"We want to see unity, solidarity and brotherhood in Libya. We want to see political stability. I would like to express once again that, as Türkiye, we stand by the Libyan people with all our means to ensure political stability," he added.

Support for Palestine

Saleh, for his part, said he is pleased to be in Ankara, and wished that the visit would lead to further development of cooperation between the two countries.

Turning to Türkiye's support for Palestine, Saleh said he will not forget President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's attitudes and stance.

"The Palestinian people will benefit from this support and establish their own independent state, and its capital will be Jerusalem. Israel will one day pay the price for the murders it committed against the Palestinian people," he added.

Libya has been torn by civil war and instability since the ouster of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Türkiye has deep-rooted historical and cultural relations with Libya and attaches the utmost importance to the security and welfare of the Libyan people.

SOURCE:AA
