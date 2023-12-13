Two more Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, taking the death toll to 89 since October 7, the government media office has said.

A statement by the media office on Wednesday said Ahmed Abu Absa and Hanan Ayyad lost their lives in Israeli bombardment.

The statement, however, did not provide any details about the circumstances leading to the death of the two journalists.

But according to witnesses, Ayyad's husband has also been killed by an Israeli shell that hit the area of the Old City of Gaza. Their two children survived and became orphans.

On Tuesday, the media office accused the Israeli army of "deliberately assassinating" Palestinian journalists in an attempt to obscure the truth.

Israel has bombarded Gaza from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and 50,594 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to health authorities in Gaza.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200 , while around 139 hostages remained in captivity, according to official figures.