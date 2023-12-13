WORLD
1 MIN READ
Zelenskyy urges European and US allies to unblock aid
The five Nordic nations have told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during talks in Oslo that they will support his country "for as long as it takes" in its struggle to drive out Russian forces. Zelenskyy made his surprise visit after meeting US President Joe Biden and American lawmakers in Washington to plead for more military aid. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more from Brussels.
Zelenskyy's Nordic Allies / Others
December 13, 2023
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us