Zelenskyy urges European and US allies to unblock aid

The five Nordic nations have told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during talks in Oslo that they will support his country "for as long as it takes" in its struggle to drive out Russian forces. Zelenskyy made his surprise visit after meeting US President Joe Biden and American lawmakers in Washington to plead for more military aid. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more from Brussels.