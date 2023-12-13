December 13, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli bombardments intensify across several areas in Gaza
'Israel will continue it's war with Gaza with or without international support'. A defiant message from Israel's Prime Minister a day after its its army suffered its deadliest day since fighting began. Israeli troops remain locked in combat with Hamas in the north and south of the strip; with the UN warning the People of Gaza are 'running out of time and options'. Simon McGregor-Wood begins our coverage.
Relentless Assault: Gaza Struggle / Others
