December 14, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Anti-Zionism Jewish protesters shut down major freeway in US
Dozens of anti-Zionism protesters have shut down a major freeway in Los Angeles, California to demand a ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza. Several motorists scuffled with protesters who formed a human chain to block traffic. According to California Highway Patrol, 75 people were detained for participating in this human barricade.
Anti-Zionism Jewish protesters shut down major freeway in US / Others
Explore