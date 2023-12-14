December 14, 2023
Tatreez: How Palestinian women use their dresses as an act of resistance
The watermelon, the “keffiyeh” and the key are not the only symbols of Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation. Palestinian women have been using “tatreez”, traditional embroidery, for decades to share their attachment to their land. TRT World meets an artist in New Jersey who tells stories through stitches.
