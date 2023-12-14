December 14, 2023
Kosovo to confiscate Serbian-issued number plates
From Friday, Kosovo police will begin confiscating all Serbian-issued license plates. For years, authorities have wanted ethnic Serbs to switch from plates issued in the pre-independence era to ones issued by Pristina. Most drivers have complied, but some have refused in protest. And activists say the measures could stoke tensions in the country's north. Haris Ademi has more.
