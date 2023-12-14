TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence MIT neutralises senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Sebahat Ormanli, known by the codename Mizgin Guyi, orchestrated terrorist activities involving arson in urban areas and the instigation of forest fires in Türkiye.
Ormanli has been actively involved in PKK's terrorist activities in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah region since 2022. / Others
December 14, 2023

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully neutralised terrorist Sebahat Ormanli, codenamed Mizgin Guyi, a purported high-ranked figure within the youth structure of the PKK terrorist organisation.

As the so-called leader of the PKK's Women's Youth Community (KJCK) and one of its 18 members, Ormanli was pinpointed in northern Iraq following a meticulous investigation, Turkish security sources said on Thursday.

Terrorist Ormanli was found to be orchestrating activities, including instigating forest fires in Türkiye and organising arson in urban areas, as directives for KJCK members.

She was listed in the Turkish Ministry of Interior's Terrorists Wanted List under the Green Category.

Upon the decision to conduct the operation, MIT, leveraging agents within the organisation, located the whereabouts of Ormanli and successfully neutralised the terrorist while she was in transit.

Operating under the codename Mizgin Guyi, Sebahat Ormanli served as the so-called spokesperson for the PKK's Youth Structure in Silopi, Sirnak, in 2011.

Joining the terrorist organisation's rural cadres in 2012, she later moved to Syria after crossing into northern Iraq.

There, she assumed the role of the person responsible for the terror group's women's youth structure. Since 2022, she has been actively involved in PKK's terrorist activities in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah region.

SOURCE:TRT World
