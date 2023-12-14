December 14, 2023
Israeli bombardments intensify across several areas in Gaza
At least 27 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza. Locals have reported homes being targetted in early morning bombing raids on Khan Younis and Rafah. Palestinian health officials say the death toll since October 7 has reached almost 19 thousand... with more than 50 thousand wounded. Melinda Nucifora has the latest.
