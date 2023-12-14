Throughout the diverse chapters of Türkiye's history, narratives of compassion and care traverse the ages, extending from the Ottoman Empire to the vibrant present. The story commences in the grandeur of Ottoman times, where Sultan Abdulhamid II, propelled by a profound sense of social responsibility, issued a noble decree to establish Darulaceze—a haven for the destitute. This institution was envisioned not only as a place of refuge but as a centre of learning and support, where beggars, orphaned children and those in need found solace in the surroundings of Istanbul's mosques.

Darulaceze was more than a refuge; it served as a source of hope, providing the less fortunate with an opportunity to acquire crafts and skills which could shape their destiny. In the compassionate embrace of Darulaceze, the elderly found more than a residence; they found solace, warmth, and a caring community in their twilight years.

For approximately 130 years, Darulaceze has stood as an affirmation of Türkiye's commitment to the welfare of its people. Over this time, it has shouldered the responsibility of caring for over 100 thousand elderly and disabled individuals, transcending barriers of religion, language, race, and gender. The legacy of Darulaceze embodies Türkiye's ethos—a nation valuing the dignity of every individual and striving to uplift those in need.

As the 21st century dawned, another chapter in this saga of compassion unfolded under the visionary leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In the district of Arnavutkoy, Istanbul, a symbol of modernity and care was established—the Darulaceze Social Life City. This transformative project, unveiled by President Erdogan at the close of 2023, not only stands as evidence of Türkiye's rich history of social responsibility but also represents hope for the future.

"The Darulaceze Social Life City project, is the strongest example in the world of a welfare project which carries the historical and social heritage of Darulaceze for future generations. It was designed over 150 thousand square metres in Arnavutkoy, Istanbul, in the Yassioren District, next to the Istanbul Airport, with the concept of a 'slow, horizontal, livable' city,” says Hamza Cebeci, Darulaceze Chairman, to TRT World.

Cebeci adds, “the project will be a special social service city, one of the few in the world, where all needs of the elderly, disabled, and children under protection will be met with its environmentally friendly approach,"

Darulaceze Social Life City transcends just a physical structure; it is a manifestation of Türkiye's commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of its people. It is a comprehensive community which goes beyond the traditional concept of elder care, integrating modern amenities, healthcare facilities, and spaces for social interaction. This city within a city is designed to be a vibrant hub where residents can not only receive care but also actively engage in their community.

President Erdogan's vision for Darulaceze is grounded in the belief that the elderly should not only be cared for but should thrive in an environment enhancing their well-being. It's a vision that recognises the wealth of experience and wisdom that the elderly bring to society. In Darulaceze Social Life City, they find not just a place to reside but a canvas on which they can continue to paint the colourful stories of their lives.

"Social Life City aims to modernise Darulaceze's 128-year-old and disabled persons care experience by producing timely solutions and making them accessible to those in need. It will provide the shelter, health, care, and psycho-social and spiritual support services that elderly and disabled people need in an integrated manner. With its meticulously planned, area-oriented service approach and modern facilities, it offers its residents the opportunity to spend their second spring in comfort and peace,” says Cebeci.

The story of Darulaceze is one of continuity, persistence, and unwavering compassion. From the Ottoman Empire to the present, it has been a journey marked by a commitment to the welfare of the less fortunate. It reflects Türkiye's ethos of blending tradition with progress, ensuring that the values of care and compassion endure through time.

As Darulaceze Social Life City opens its doors to a new era, it carries forward the torch of compassion lit by Sultan Abdulhamid II into the 21st century. It is a living affirmation of the idea that the essence of a nation is measured not just by its grandeur but by how it cares for its most vulnerable citizens. In Darulaceze, Türkiye has not only preserved a legacy but has illuminated a path for the future—a future where every individual, regardless of age or circumstance, can find dignity, care, and a community which regards their well-being, a shared responsibility.