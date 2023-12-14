December 14, 2023
Hungary’s Orban strongly resists Kiev's bid to join the EU, pleas for aid
Hungary's prime minister remains opposed to the European Union beginning the process of admitting Ukraine into the bloc. EU decisions are generally made by consensus, and Viktor Orban also disagrees with spending more money to support Ukraine's war effort against Russia. Ulrich Brueckner from Stanford University in Berlin weighs in.
