WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deaths after attacks on Pakistan's military posts
Police officials have stated that two separate attacks on Pakistan's military posts claimed four lives among the military amid intensified assaults on the posts.
Deaths after attacks on Pakistan's military posts
A Pakistani Taliban group claimed Tuesday's military base camp attack. / Photo: AA Archive
December 15, 2023

Militants have attacked a regional police headquarters and two military posts in northwest Pakistan, triggering firefights that killed four officers and three insurgents, security officials have said.

The attacks on early Friday came three days after a suicide bomber in the same region rammed his car into a police station’s main gate, and five others opened fire, killing 23 officers in this year's worst attack on troops.

Local police chief Iftikhar Shah said two police officers were “martyred” and three others were wounded in an attack on the police headquarters in the town of Tank in Dera Ismail Khan, while two of the attackers died.

He said a third member was killed by soldiers during the assault on a nearby army post. Hours later, Pakistani Taliban also attacked a military post in the northwestern Khyber region bordering Afghanistan, killing two soldiers and wounding five others, local police official Salim Khan said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Friday's attacks, but suspicion was likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

TTP is an internationally recognised terrorist organisation.

RelatedNearly two dozen troops killed in suicide attack on Pakistan police station

Straining relations

The car bombing Tuesday was claimed by the newly formed Tehrik-i-Jihad Pakistani group, which is believed to be an offshoot of the TTP.

The group is separate from Afghanistan's Taliban, though it is allied with the Afghan movement, which seized power in the neighbouring country in August 2021 as United States and NATO troops were in the final stages of withdrawing after 20 years of war.

The increasing violence has further strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban administration. Pakistan often accuses the Taliban of hosting TTP leaders on Afghan territory, from where they launch their attacks.

Pakistan summoned a Taliban-appointed representative from Kabul to protest Tuesday's bombing. Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the attack and promised to investigate.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in attacks since 2022, when TTP ended a ceasefire.

The deadliest was in January when a suicide bomber disguised as a policeman attacked a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing 101 people, mostly police officers.

RelatedWhat options does Pakistan have to deal with the TTP?
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us