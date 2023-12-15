December 15, 2023
US NSA Jake Sullivan: 'Israel has the intent' to avoid killing civilians
“If there was a real intent to protect civilians, wouldn’t they be using much more precise, smaller munitions?” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan defended Israel’s military tactics, saying Israel “tries to distinguish between” Hamas and civilians when it bombards Palestine's Gaza, where more than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's strikes and blockade since October 7.
