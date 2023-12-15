Thanks to the Presidential Government System, bureaucracy is no longer an obstacle to Türkiye's future but an opportunity for a great and powerful Türkiye, Türkiye's Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

As part of the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the Republic, the Presidential Communications Directorate, in coordination with the Istanbul Governorship and Istanbul University, organised the "Centennial of the Republic and Turkish Bureaucracy Panel."

Attending the program held at Istanbul University on Friday, Altun highlighted that the Presidential Communications Directorate has implemented significant projects and events worldwide to introduce the vision of Türkiye's Century.

Change in the public's perception of bureaucracy

Saying that the military bureaucracy was the instrument of intervention in Turkish democracy for many years, Altun emphasised that this interventionist process, which began in 1960, continued until the 2000s.

Under the leadership of President Erdogan, extraordinary determination has been shown in the fight against the status quo bureaucracy, Altun said. He recalled that President Erdogan has argued since his prime ministership that bureaucratic structures cannot intervene in using fundamental rights and freedoms.

Describing President Erdogan's struggle during the first half of the post-2000 era as Prime Minister, Altun defined it as an effort to draw bureaucracy into the "public service apparatus" position as it should be.

He also explained that in the last 20 years, there has been a significant change in the public's perception of bureaucracy through legal and institutional regulations.

Presidential system as a turning point

Altun highlighted that the Presidential Government System, implemented on June 24, 2018, is a major turning point in Turkish political and bureaucratic history.

"The Presidential Government System has put an end to the administrative crises. Furthermore, it has taken a pioneering role in reducing social and political polarisation, strengthening democracy, and contributing to bureaucratic rationalisation," he said.

Altun stated that the Presidential Government System has allowed the construction of an effective and accountable bureaucratic structure in Türkiye, contributing significantly to making Turkish bureaucracy more efficient and establishing the necessary structure for effective supervision.

He also emphasised that in the last ten years, the Turkish people have witnessed how harmful such bureaucratic resistance can be in new-generation interventions and occupation attempts against Türkiye.

Altun concluded his speech by expressing gratitude that President Erdogan has successfully dealt with all these challenges with his strong leadership, skilful politics, the support of innovative, local, and national bureaucrats, the dynamism of the political movement he leads, and the determined stance of the people.