Global Refugee Forum Seeks Solutions for 114M Forcibly Displaced People
As refugee numbers rise due to conflicts, environmental pressures and natural disasters, this year's Global Refugee Forum was held in hopes to ease a growing international issue. But many commitments made at the previous event four years ago are still far from being met. The UN Refugee Agency says a record 114 million people around the world have been driven from their homes and warns that the human catastrophe unfolding in Gaza will only drive those numbers up. At the event, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said around 40 million people worldwide are fleeing more than 50 active conflicts, including in Sudan and Ukraine. Filippo Grandi criticized the West for becoming less welcoming, and pointed out that 90 percent of all forcibly displaced people remain in low and middle income countries. Recently, the UK passed a controversial bill to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. The UN Refugee Agency says humanitarian organizations are also facing severe funding challenges. The event managed to gather donations, but will it be enough to cover the four-hundred-million dollars the agency needs by the end of 2023? Guests: Melissa Siegel Professor at UNU-MERIT Kathryn Ravey Legal Adviser at Law for Palestine
December 15, 2023
