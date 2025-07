Multiple rockets have been intercepted over central Jerusalem, AFP journalists have reported.

Staff saw two explosions and heard three blasts on Friday, as sirens warning of incoming fire blared in the city for the first time since October 30, according to the Israeli military.

Hamas's armed wing, al Qassam Brigades, said it had fired rockets towards Jerusalem "as a response to the Zionist massacres of civilians".

Paramedics rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised in Jerusalem and nearby Beit Shemesh, the Magen David Adom emergency medical services said.

"No reports of injured as of now," it added.

The Israeli military said there were "six launches toward Jerusalem" and three of them were intercepted.

The other three were not above populated areas, it said.

Israeli brutal war on Gaza

Israel's offensive in Gaza continued on Friday despite mounting international calls for restraint.

The war began after Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 and killed around 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials.

The Israeli army launched a massive retaliatory campaign that has left much of the besieged territory in ruins.

It has killed more than 18,700 people, mostly women and children, the health ministry in Gaza has said.

Hamas fighters have fired thousands of rockets towards Israel throughout the war, the vast majority of which have been intercepted by air defences, according to the Israeli military.