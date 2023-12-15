WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple rockets intercepted over central Jerusalem
Explosions and blasts were heard as sirens warning of incoming fire blared in the city for the first time since October 30, according to the Israeli military.
Multiple rockets intercepted over central Jerusalem
The Israeli military said there were "six launches toward Jerusalem" and three of them were intercepted. / Photo: Reuters
December 15, 2023

Multiple rockets have been intercepted over central Jerusalem, AFP journalists have reported.

Staff saw two explosions and heard three blasts on Friday, as sirens warning of incoming fire blared in the city for the first time since October 30, according to the Israeli military.

Hamas's armed wing, al Qassam Brigades, said it had fired rockets towards Jerusalem "as a response to the Zionist massacres of civilians".

Paramedics rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised in Jerusalem and nearby Beit Shemesh, the Magen David Adom emergency medical services said.

"No reports of injured as of now," it added.

The Israeli military said there were "six launches toward Jerusalem" and three of them were intercepted.

The other three were not above populated areas, it said.

RelatedIn pictures: Already terrorised by Israel, Gaza now faces chilling winter

Israeli brutal war on Gaza

Israel's offensive in Gaza continued on Friday despite mounting international calls for restraint.

The war began after Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 and killed around 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials.

The Israeli army launched a massive retaliatory campaign that has left much of the besieged territory in ruins.

It has killed more than 18,700 people, mostly women and children, the health ministry in Gaza has said.

Hamas fighters have fired thousands of rockets towards Israel throughout the war, the vast majority of which have been intercepted by air defences, according to the Israeli military.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us