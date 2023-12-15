TÜRKİYE
Turkish President Erdogan discusses situation in Gaza with UAE counterpart
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UAE counterpart Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discusses the latest situation in Palestine's Gaza over a phone call.
Erdogan emphasised that in order to ensure peace in the region, the decisions taken at the joint summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League must be fully implemented. / Photo: AA Archive
December 15, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed with his UAE counterpart Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the latest situation in Palestine's Gaza, where Israeli attacks since October 7 have killed 18,800 Palestinians.

During the call, Israel's attacks on Gaza, efforts to establish a permanent ceasefire, and Türkiye's efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians and ensure peace were discussed on Friday, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

President Erdogan said it is important to stop Israel, and maintain efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire.

He emphasised that in order to ensure peace in the region, the decisions taken at the joint summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League must be fully implemented, and initiatives to increase the international community's support for Palestine must be continued in a "spirit of unity. "

Israel has bombarded Gaza from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

At least 18,800 Palestinians have been killed and 51,000 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Palestinian health authorities in Gaza.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while 135 hostages are still held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
