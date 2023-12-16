WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran executes person accused of spying for Israel's Mossad — report
The execution occurred in a Zahedan jail in Sistan-Baluchestan, a day after Baluch militants attacked a police station in the province.
Iran executes person accused of spying for Israel's Mossad — report
The IRNA news agency did not name the person.  / Photo: AP Archive
December 16, 2023

An agent of Israel's Mossad intelligence service was executed in Iran's southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, according to official IRNA news agency.

"This person communicated with foreign services, specifically Mossad, collecting classified information, and with participation with associates, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad," it said on Saturday.

It did not name the person.

It said the accused had handed classified information to a "Mossad officer" with the aim of "propaganda for groups and organisations opposed to the Islamic Republic".

It did not say where the alleged handover had taken place.

It was not clear when the person was arrested, but IRNA said an appeal had been rejected.

RelatedDeadly assault on Iranian police station claims lives of multiple officers

Execution following militant attack

The execution, which took place in a Zahedan jail in Sistan-Baluchestan, came a day after Baluch militants attacked a police station in the province, killing 11 security personnel and wounding several others.

A state funeral was held on Saturday for the men in the town of Rask where the attack took place, according to state television. Two militants of the Jaish al Adl group were also killed in ensuing clashes.

The impoverished Sistan-Baluchestan province, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan, has long been the scene of frequent clashes between security forces and militants.

Related‘Crimes Against Humanity’ complaint filed against Iran’s Raisi
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us