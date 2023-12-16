December 16, 2023
Serbia holds extraordinary parliamentary and local elections
The Republic of Serbia is holding extraordinary parliamentary elections on Sunday, December 17. The country will also vote for the Assembly of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina, local elections for the capital Belgrade and 65 other local governments. Watch to learn more about the circumstances that led to these extraordinary elections in Serbia.
