WORLD
1 MIN READ
Two shipping companies suspend Red Sea operations
Two of the world's biggest shipping giants - one German and one Danish - have suspended all services through the Red Sea. It follows a string of attacks claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels at the southern end of the Red Sea. The group has vowed to target vessels which it believes are heading to and from Israel, in an attempt to put pressure on the country to stop bombing Gaza. The waterway is a key maritime route for ships heading to and from the Suez Canal. Professor Abdullah Baabood Chair of the State of Qatar for Islamic Area Studies at Waseda University explains the situation.
Abdullah Baabood / Others
December 16, 2023
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us