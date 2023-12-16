The emir of Kuwait has died.

The Emir of Kuwait has died. The nation's royal court and state TV announced the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah who was 86. In late November, he was rushed to hospital for an unspecified illness. Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in as emir following the 2020 death of his predecessor, the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. Bader Al-Saif, assistant professor of history at Kuwait University talks us through the life of the late Emir of Kuwait and the role the country played regionally and internationally