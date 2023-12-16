December 16, 2023
Jerusalem schools forced to suspend ex-detainee Palestinians in Israeli education clampdown
Public schools in occupied East Jerusalem have been instructed to ban students who were released in November’s Israel-Hamas hostage exchange deal from attending classes. This clampdown reflects a longstanding history of Israeli restrictions on Palestinians within the educational landscape. #Jerusalem
