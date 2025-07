Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dies aged 86

Kuwait has declared a 40-day official mourning period and a three-day closure of government offices following the death of its 16th Emir; Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Nawaf ruled as the head of Kuwait during one of the country's most politically chaotic periods. Let's take a closer look at his life.