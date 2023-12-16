TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Days are near when we will halt Israel's atrocities in Palestine: Erdogan
"We are compelled to fulfil our responsibilities to our children, our nation, our friends, and the Islamic world by working together with greater dedication," Türkiye's Erdogan says.
Days are near when we will halt Israel's atrocities in Palestine: Erdogan
At the beginning of his speech, President Erdogan expressed sorrow at the news of the passing of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf./ Photo: AA
December 16, 2023

"The days are near when we will overcome the massacres in Gaza and the aggressive actions in Jerusalem carried out by the oppressive Israeli government," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at the 2023 Knowledge Dissemination Award ceremony in Istanbul on Saturday, President Erdogan highlighted critical aspects of Türkiye's progress, emphasising the nation's strength across various fields.

He noted a rise in self-confidence among Türkiye's allies as the country strengthened politically, economically, and militarily, both in the Turkic and Islamic worlds. He touched upon the recent liberation of Karabakh, emphasising its contribution to this positive climate.

Moral concerns on younger generations

President Erdogan also voiced serious concerns regarding the moral implications of the widespread use of foreign social media platforms in his speech.

Addressing the need to shield children from the negative impact of rapidly spreading communication channels alongside technology, he mentioned the importance of protecting the younger generation from insidious and destructive influences.

"We should raise our kids in a way aligned with our civilisational values, norms, and principles; otherwise, we risk facing challenges similar to those experienced by Western societies, where generations confront existential threats," he stated.

Warning against the impact of marginal structures driven by imperialist and Zionist objectives on the society, he called for a collaborative effort from the state, scientists, and civil society organisations, highlighting the role of entities such as the Science Dissemination Foundation.

President Erdogan also expressed sorrow at the news of the passing of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf.

Extending sympathies to the people of Kuwait and the royal family during this difficult time, he said, "I also pray for success for my brother Sheikh Meshal, the new Emir of Kuwait."

RelatedIsrael heading into international isolation amid Gaza atrocities: Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us