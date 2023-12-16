WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel 'gambles' with lives of captured soldiers to ease burden: Qassam
The Qassam Brigades spokesperson says Israeli army deliberately executed three of its soldiers.
Israel 'gambles' with lives of captured soldiers to ease burden: Qassam
A person holds a photo of Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman, Jordan December 15, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
December 16, 2023

The Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said that Israel is gambling with the lives of its captive soldiers, three of whom it deliberately executed Friday.

It said it is part of a desperate attempt to get rid of the burden of this issue.

Spokesperson Abu Ubaida said in a statement that “the enemy continues to gamble with the lives of its soldiers held by the resistance, disregarding the feelings of their families.”

He said Israel “deliberately executed three of its captive soldiers yesterday, choosing to kill them rather than release them. This is the same blatant criminal behaviour it has practiced and continues to practice against its captives in Gaza.”

'Accidentally killed'

He considered it to be “a desperate attempt to get rid of the burden of this file and its well-known implications.”

The Israeli army announced Friday that its forces “accidentally” killed three individuals held by Hamas during battles in the Shuja'iya area in eastern Gaza City.

A preliminary investigation by the army, details of which were published Saturday by Israeli media, including the official broadcasting authority and the army radio, revealed that the soldiers acted in a manner “contrary” to the rules of engagement, resulting in the killing of the detainees who were carrying a “white flag” in the Shuja'iya neighbourhood.

Related'Stop the fight and start negotiations': Israeli hostage families
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us