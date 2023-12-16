The Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said that Israel is gambling with the lives of its captive soldiers, three of whom it deliberately executed Friday.

It said it is part of a desperate attempt to get rid of the burden of this issue.

Spokesperson Abu Ubaida said in a statement that “the enemy continues to gamble with the lives of its soldiers held by the resistance, disregarding the feelings of their families.”

He said Israel “deliberately executed three of its captive soldiers yesterday, choosing to kill them rather than release them. This is the same blatant criminal behaviour it has practiced and continues to practice against its captives in Gaza.”

'Accidentally killed'

He considered it to be “a desperate attempt to get rid of the burden of this file and its well-known implications.”

The Israeli army announced Friday that its forces “accidentally” killed three individuals held by Hamas during battles in the Shuja'iya area in eastern Gaza City.

A preliminary investigation by the army, details of which were published Saturday by Israeli media, including the official broadcasting authority and the army radio, revealed that the soldiers acted in a manner “contrary” to the rules of engagement, resulting in the killing of the detainees who were carrying a “white flag” in the Shuja'iya neighbourhood.