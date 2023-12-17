WORLD
1 MIN READ
Netanyahu: Israel remains committed to achieving its objective
It appears that Israel may be returning to the negotiating table with Hamas. Prime Minister Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday hinted that a fresh round of mediated-talks to recover hostages are underway. Netanyahu, however, re-iterated that the miltary will press on with its operations in Gaza, despite soldiers killing three Israeli hostages, who the army confirmed had been waving a makeshift white flag. Andy Roesgen begins our coverage.
Gaza Operations Persist Talks / Others
December 17, 2023
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us