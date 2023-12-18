WORLD
3 MIN READ
Voters in Chile reject draft constitution, election officials say
The vote came more than a year after Chileans resoundingly rejected a proposed constitution written by a left-leaning convention and one that many characterised as one of the world’s most progressive charters.
Voters in Chile reject draft constitution, election officials say
In a 2020 referendum, 80 percent voted for replacing the constitution. / Photo: AFP
December 18, 2023

Chilean voters rejected a proposed new constitution drafted by a conservative-led committee, electoral service Servel said, meaning the charter imposed during Augusto Pinochet's military junta will remain in force.

With more than three-quarters of referendum ballots counted, the "against" option prevailed with 55.5 percent of the vote, compared to 44.5 "in favor," according to Servel.

Chileans casted ballots Sunday on a second referendum aimed at replacing the country's junta-era constitution, with voters asked to approve or reject a more conservative draft.

The latest version was overseen by the far-right opposition Republican Party after voters roundly rejected a progressive draft in September 2022 that attempted to enshrine environmental protections and the right to elective abortion.

Leftist President Gabriel Boric said last month that it would be his last attempt to reform the constitution, in order to focus on stability and long-term development. His government has adopted a neutral position on the new draft.

"Today we are living a new civic day that, no matter the result, strengthens our democracy," Boric said after voting in his hometown of Punta Arenas.

RelatedWhy are Chile's Indigenous people rejecting proposed new constitution?

Replacing the constitution

Polls, banned in the two-week run-up to the referendum, had predicted another rejection.

The process to rewrite the 1980 constitution, adopted under the Augusto Pinochet military government, began as a bid to ease mass protests that broke out in 2019 against social inequality.

In a 2020 referendum, 80 percent voted for replacing the constitution.

However, four years after the protests erupted, enthusiasm has been dampened by the pandemic, inflation and economic stagnation, a growing sense of insecurity, and voter fatigue.

"There is not much spirit, as this is an exhausting process," information technology worker Nicolas Mora, 29, said after voting.

Paulina Salas, a 56-year-old homemaker, said she hopes that after this vote Chile can return to calm.

There is a need for "stability, that people can go back to work, to have saf ety with regard to their job and everyday life," Salas said.

RelatedChile launches plan to trace over 1,000 disappeared under Pinochet
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us