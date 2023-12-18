December 18, 2023
Conflicts and climate crisis pose challenges for global migration
Monday is International Migrants Day. The United Nations says there are hundreds of millions of migrants globally - who face challenges from conflict to the climate crisis. The UN is asking everyone to stop and consider not just the difficulties the migrant community faces - but also the myriad of ways they contribute to their communities. Melinda Nucifora has more.
