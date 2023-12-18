Türkiye continues its efforts to deliver urgent humanitarian aid for Palestinians, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"We continue our efforts, together with all our institutions and organisations, to deliver the urgently needed humanitarian aid for the Palestinians," Oncu Keceli said on X.

In coordination with AFAD, the Turkish disaster management authority, approximately 2,500 tons of humanitarian aid arrived at the Al Arish port in Egypt through 13 air shipments and two ships between October 13 and December 12, he added.

"This figure is expected to increase."

Due to collaboration between the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) and the Kuwait aid association, a ship carrying 1,107 tons of supplies is approaching the Al Arish port, he said.

Sharing that the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is delivering aid to Gazan workers stranded in the occupied West Bank, Keceli said a field hospital in Gaza will be established soon.

Since November 16, as many as 182 patients and wounded people, along with 147 companions, have been moved from Gaza to Türkiye, and admitted to hospitals, the spokesman said.