December 18, 2023
At least 18,890 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks
Mounting international pressure for a ceasefire failed to stop Israeli forces from killing scores of civilians in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. Human rights organisations are warning of catastrophic conditions in the enclave, as the United States and its allies prepare a draft text for another United Nations vote on the delivery of humanitarian aid. Obaida Hitto has this report.
