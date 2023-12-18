December 18, 2023
Who are the Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and where do they come from?
At least 265 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,000 displaced as tension escalates in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces and illegal settlers are increasing their attacks on Palestinians. But who are Israeli settlers, and what prompts them to build Jewish-only settlements on occupied Palestinian land? #OccupiedWestBank #Palestine #Gaza
Every year, thousands of people move to Israel to build Jewish-only settlements on occupied Palestinian land. In the process, these bc Israeli settlers have dispossessed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians of their homes. These settlements are, however, illegal under international law. Here’s what you need to know about Israeli settlers. / Others
