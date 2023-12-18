WORLD
1 MIN READ
Who are the Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and where do they come from?
At least 265 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,000 displaced as tension escalates in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces and illegal settlers are increasing their attacks on Palestinians. But who are Israeli settlers, and what prompts them to build Jewish-only settlements on occupied Palestinian land? #OccupiedWestBank #Palestine #Gaza
Every year, thousands of people move to Israel to build Jewish-only settlements on occupied Palestinian land. In the process, these bc Israeli settlers have dispossessed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians of their homes. These settlements are, however, illegal under international law. Here’s what you need to know about Israeli settlers. / Others
December 18, 2023
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us