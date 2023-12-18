CULTURE
$1.1M sale of Princess Diana dress breaks auction record
Diana first wore the black and blue ballerina-length evening dress, by designer Jacques Azagury, in Florence in 1985, and was also photographed in it a year later on a visit to Vancouver, Julien's Auctions says.
"Julien’s now holds the new world record for most expensive dress worn by Princess Diana sold at auction," the auction house said in a statement, adding that the previous auction record was $604,800. / Photo: Reuters
December 18, 2023

An evening dress worn by the late Princess Diana has sold for $1.1 million, 11 times its estimate, breaking the record price for one of her gowns going under the hammer, Los Angeles-based Julien's Auctions said.

The dress, along with a matching illustration, sold for$1,148,080, Julien's Auctions said on Sunday, after listing it with an estimate of $100,000 - $200,000.

"Julien’s now holds the new world record for most expensive dress worn by Princess Diana sold at auction," it said in a statement, adding that the previous auction record was $604,800.

The dress is made up of a long black velvet bodice embroidered with blue stars and a two-tier blue organza skirt adorned with a sash and bow.

It was sold as part of the four-day "Hollywood Legends" sale by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM), which featured a range of memorabilia.

A pink chiffon blouse which Diana wore for her 1981 engagement portrait to then Prince Charles by Lord Snowdon sold for $381,000.

The blouse, by David and Elizabeth Emanuel who went on to design Diana's wedding dress, had an estimate of $80,000 - $100,000.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
