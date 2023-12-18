December 18, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Muslim school in London facing Islamophobic threats amidst Gaza conflict
A London primary school received an Islamophobic handwritten threat calling for the killing of more Palestinians and children, raising safety concerns within Apex Primary School’s Muslim community. #London #Gaza #Islamophobia
