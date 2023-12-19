Ruling party claims sweeping victory in Sunday’s vote

Demonstraters have gathered in Belgrade to protest election result - demanding the annulment of the elections. Results in Sunday’s election appears to have given the nationalist incumbent Aleksander Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party a resounding victory, with more than 46% of the vote. The vote was for the national parliament and local councils. But the centrist opposition alliance Serbia Against Violence is accusing the government of election fraud and is promising a campaign of protests. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.