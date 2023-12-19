WORLD
1 MIN READ
US reiterates unwavering support for Israel amid conflict
The US Secretary of Defence says Washington's support for Israel remains unshakeable. Lloyd Austin met with Israeli officials on Monday as he also called on its ally to do more to protect civilians in Gaza and increase aid supplies. Austin also announced a US-led operation following attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on ships in the Red Sea. Andy Roesgen has the latest.
Nearly 19,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks / Others
December 19, 2023
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us