December 19, 2023
US reiterates unwavering support for Israel amid conflict
The US Secretary of Defence says Washington's support for Israel remains unshakeable. Lloyd Austin met with Israeli officials on Monday as he also called on its ally to do more to protect civilians in Gaza and increase aid supplies. Austin also announced a US-led operation following attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on ships in the Red Sea. Andy Roesgen has the latest.
Nearly 19,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks / Others
