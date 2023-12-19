December 19, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
What does it mean to be 'Progressive Except Palestine'?
Amid Israel’s relentless bombardment of Palestine's Gaza, some people and organisations that are usually outspoken about human rights and global injustice are staying eerily quiet, if not subtly siding with the oppressor and occupier. Critics are calling this double-standard out and referring to those staying silent on Palestinian oppression as being "Progressive Except Palestine".
