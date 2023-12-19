WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdoğan, Orban Sign 16 Agreements After Pledging Deeper Ties in Budapest
On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Turkiye and Hungary, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Budapest and met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The leaders signed 16 agreements to deepen bilateral relations in the fields of economy, trade, defence and energy. In the first 11 months of the year, trade volumes neared 4 billion dollars between the two allies with a shared target of 6 billion. This year, as energy supplies become a critical issue for Europe amid the conflict in Ukraine, Turkiye and Hungary are looking to increase cooperation in this field. Their discussions also included Israel's atrocities in Gaza, the conflict in Ukraine and the expansion of NATO.Turkiye and Hungary are the only two NATO countries standing in the way of Sweden's bid to become a member, although both for different reasons. Hungary is also an observer state in the Organisation of Turkic States, leaning towards the group for its shared economic, ideological and historic ties. Guest: Marton Ugrosdy Deputy State Secretary of Hungary
ST THUMBNAIL HUNGARY / TRT World
December 19, 2023
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us