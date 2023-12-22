CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Rumi Mevlana is bringing peace, love and unity to Konya- 750 years after his death
Muhammad Jalaluddin Rumi, also known as Mevlana, which means 'our master' in Arabic, was a Muslim intellectual and Sufi mystic poet who played a significant role in opening the doors of science and philosophy through Islam. Mevlana Rumi died on December 17, 1273. His death, which he described as a reunion with Allah, is traditionally commemorated yearly in Konya, Türkiye, with the Seb-i Arus festival. The festival gathers people from all over the world to celebrate peace, love, justice, and tolerance in remembrance of Mevlana Rumi, especially on the 750th anniversary of his death.
10 days of Rumi’s peace, love and unity in Konya, Türkiye / Others
December 22, 2023
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us