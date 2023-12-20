WORLD
Hamas's armed wing in Lebanon claims responsibility for targeting Israel
Qassam Brigades in Lebanon said a dozen of missiles launched towards Kiryat Shmona Airport against Israel's massacres in Palestine's Gaza.
The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7. [File] / Photo: Reuters
December 20, 2023

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas’s armed wing in Lebanon claimed responsibility for several rocket attacks on northern Israel.

In Tuesday's statement, Qassam Brigades-Lebanon said it launched 12 missiles towards the Kiryat Shmona Airport barracks in northern Israel in response to the “occupation (forces’) massacres and its aggression against our people in Gaza.”

There was no comment from Israel on the statement.

However, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said on Tuesday that Israeli forces targeted the border areas of Marjayoun, El Hamames and Al Awaida.

Israeli forces also fired incendiary phosphorus shells at the outskirts of the town of Khiam near the Lebanese-Israeli border, according to the agency.

Tensions have flared along the Lebanese-Israeli border amid intermittent exchanges of fire between the Lebanese Hezbollah group and Israeli forces in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.​​​​​​​

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

