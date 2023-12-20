WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU reaches agreement on hosting migrants, seeks to cut numbers
The new accord will give countries not at the border a choice between accepting refugees or paying into an EU fund and will seek to distinguish between those in need of international protection and those who are not.
EU reaches agreement on hosting migrants, seeks to cut numbers
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. European Union leaders concluded a second day of meetings on Friday in which they discussed, among other issues, migration. / Photo: AP Archive
December 20, 2023

The European Union has reached an agreement on new rules designed to share out the cost and work of hosting migrants more evenly and to limit the numbers of people coming in.

Representatives of the European Parliament and of EU governments reached an accord early on Wednesday after all-night talks on EU laws collectively called the New Pact on Migration and Asylum that should take effect next year.

The laws cover screening irregular migrants when they arrive in the European Union, procedures for handling asylum applications, rules on determining which EU country is responsible for handling applications and ways to handle crises.

Migrant arrivals in the European Union are way down from the 2015 peak of more than 1 million, but have steadily crept up from a 2020 low to 255,000 in the year to November, with more than half crossing the Mediterranean from Africa to Italy or Malta.

RelatedEU vows migrant crackdown amid surge in number of asylum-seekers

'Prison camps'

Previous efforts to share out the responsibility of hosting migrants have foundered because eastern EU members in particular were unwilling to take in people who had arrived in Greece, Italy and other countries.

Under the new system, countries not at the border will have a choice between accepting refugees or paying into an EU fund.

The screening system envisaged will seek to distinguish between those in need of international protection and others who are not.

People whose asylum applications have a low chance of success, such as those from India or Tunisia, can be prevented from entering the EU and detained at the border, as can people seen as representing a threat to security.

Refugee rights groups have said it will create what amounts to prison camps at the EU's borders.

RelatedNumbers in migration: Where the world stands in 2023
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us