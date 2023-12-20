BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Malaysian govt bans Israeli-owned ships from docking in country
Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government has imposed a ban on Israeli shipping company ZIM from docking at any Malaysian port, with the transport ministry set to take immediate action by implementing a permanent prohibition on the company. The country is also banning ships bearing Israeli flags and will prevent vessels destined for Israel from loading cargo at its ports. The move is largely symbolic and signals frustration over the war in Gaza. The prime minister said the sufferings inflicted on the Palestinians demonstrated an "abandonment of moral responsibilities", and that the "massive destruction and loss of innocent lives would only end up causing regional instability and possibly even further conflicts".
Malaysia / Reuters
December 20, 2023
