Turkish security forces neutralise 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Turkish Defence Ministry announces that the terrorists, who were found preparing an attack in the Operation Olive Branch area, have been 'neutralised' by Turkish soldiers.
“We continue to strongly respond to the attack attempted by PKK/YPG terrorists who seek to disturb the peace and security,” the ministry said on X. / Photo: AA
December 20, 2023

Turkish security forces "neutralised" four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said.

The ministry said on Wednesday that the Turkish soldiers "neutralised" the terrorists who were found to be preparing an attack in the Operation Olive Branch area.

“We continue to strongly respond to the attack attempted by PKK/YPG terrorists who seek to disturb the peace and security,” the ministry said on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2 018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

