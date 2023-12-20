TÜRKİYE
Turkish aid agencies send humanitarian relief, equipment to African states
While the Turkish Red Crescent assists those affected by devastating floods in Somalia, TIKA provides high-quality technical media equipment to The Gambia.
Extreme floods caused by El Nino phenomena have wreaked havoc in Somalia. / Photo: AA Archive
December 20, 2023

Somalia has received a second batch of humanitarian aid shipments from Türkiye, destined for those affected by the country's recent heavy floods caused by El Nino phenomena.

“This aid is aimed to be distributed to the needy facing difficulties across the country,” Somalia’s National Disaster Management Agency Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim, who received the shipment, said, expressing gratitude to Türkiye for its support in the challenging time.

The aid is the second shipment from the Turkish Red Crescent to arrive in the Horn of Africa nation since flood relief began in mid-October of this year.

Extreme floods caused by El Nino phenomena, which were declared a "national state of emergency" by the Somali government last month, have killed more than 100 people, displaced over 750,000, and overall affected over 2 million inhabitants of the country.

Media equipment for The Gambia

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Tuesday donated technical media equipment to The Gambia, a West African country that will host next year’s Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit.

The aid agency provided Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS), the oldest and main public broadcasting institution in the country, with new-generation devices, TIKA said in a statement.

The handover ceremony took place in the Serekunda region with the participation of the Turkish Ambassador to The Gambia Tolga Bermek, TIKA Banjul office coordinator Sule Bayar, Information Ministry officials, GRTS staff, and press members.

Bermek said GRTS will broadcast the OIC summit to the world, expressing his “sincere thanks” to TIKA for this “very kind and timely donation.”

Bayar, for her part, said today’s support is another “strong testimony of the profound friendship” between the countries.

“I believe that this advanced broadcasting equipment and accessories will surely help boost the technical capacity of GRTS, improve the quality and efficiency of its broadcasting services, and provide more information, entertainment, and education, which will bring more benefits to the people of The Gambia.”

The Gambia’s Information Minister Lamin Jammeh said TIKA’s support was instrumental in increasing the technical infrastructure and live broadcast capacity of GRTS. He thanked TIKA and Türkiye for their significant contributions.

SOURCE:AA
