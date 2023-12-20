Under the clear blue skies of Yenikapi on the southern shore of Istanbul's historical central peninsula, curtains rise on the grand spectacle of the marine vehicles, equipment, and accessories fair — the Yenikapi Boat Show. The event promises to unfold a celebration of maritime prowess, a showcase of abundance and luxury on the water.

Nearly 250 vessels, painted a glittering array of boats, dinghies, and motor yachts adorned the exhibition. Each vessel tells a unique story of craftsmanship and allure of the open sea. With price tags ranging from a modest $5,000 to the opulence of nearly $2M, inviting both enthusiasts and aficionados.

More than 150 brands, representing 80 companies participated in the Show. The depth of innovation, design, and nautical ingenuity resonated through the exhibition grounds, with 10 foreign companies participating.

CEO of the Yenikapi Boat Show, Murat Arslan, spoke to TRT World about the level of interest the Fair generated with audiences.

“I can say that almost all models attracted attention. At our fair, there are models for almost everyone who loves maritime and the sea. The most interesting model of our fair was the acrobatic speedboat worth 140 thousand Euros, located at the stand of an Istanbul-based company,” said Arsalan.

He added, ”Its design resembles a space shuttle rather than a speedboat. We need to convey the love and passion of maritime to wider audiences”.

The Show is not merely an assembly of boats; it is a convergence of passion for the sea with expertise of maritime craftsmanship. Visitors were taken on a journey of exploration, discovering the intricate details of each vessel.

The Yenikapi Boat Show drew foreign visitors and buyers from 20 countries. The economic projections of the exhibition could see a $400M contribution to the Turkish boat and motor yacht industry.

“If the number of marinas and shipyards increases, we will be in a much better position. The ship and yacht services sector, which closed last year with approximately $2.5B of exports, continues to contribute to Türkiye's total exports. We aim to make a sustainable contribution to both our sector's exports and Türkiye's national exports through the Yenikapi Boat Show,” said Arslan.

Over the course of nine days, the fair will evolve into a hub of activity for maritime enthusiasts and industry professionals.

"The increasing passion for sport fishing after the pandemic has increased the number of boats and made fairs indispensable. We are very pleased with this situation. Holding such fairs in this beautiful country surrounded by seas on three sides is of great national and international importance. Our love is the sea." Ilker Ozdemir, one of the Wowinyacht officials and one of the participants of the fair, told TRT World.

Curated by Arti Fuarcilik, the Yenikapi Boat Show not only showcases the best of the maritime world but also serves as a platform for premieres. It proudly hosted launches of several world-famous brands for the domestic market.

The fair isn’t just about boats and yachts, it is also about the shared passion which connects the visitors, its about the memories forged amid the vessels and the sea tales exchanged.

In the following days, as the vessels will sail back to their home ports, they carry with them the spirit of the Yenikapi Boat Show.