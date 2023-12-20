TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Erdogan congratulates Serbian counterpart on election success
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Aleksandar Vucic discuss bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues in phone call.
December 20, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on his party's election success on Sunday.

In a phone call on Wednesday, Erdogan and Vucic discussed Türkiye-Serbia relations, as well as international and regional issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdogan told Vucic that strong relations and cooperation between the two countries will continue to strengthen in the years ahead, it added.

Following Sunday's snap parliamentary election, Vucic declared victory after pollsters showed his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) was on track to easily win.

According to the preliminary results for the Belgrade City Assembly, the SNS won 39.34 percent of the vote and 49 seats, and Serbia Against Violence coalition won 34.27 percent and 42 seats.

Türkiye sees Serbia as an important country for the stability of the region and supports its integration with the EU.

Bilateral ties with Serbia are progressing positively, and commercial and economic relations are developing with strong momentum.

The Türkiye-Serbia High-level Cooperation Council was established in 2017.

