BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Warner Brothers Discovery, Paramount Global in mega merger talks — report
The talks were described as preliminary, with the outcome uncertain.
Warner Brothers Discovery, Paramount Global in mega merger talks — report
Warner Bros reportedly has hired bankers to explore an acquisition. / Photo: TRT World
December 21, 2023

Warner Brothers Discovery shares slid more than 5 percent after reports emerged that the media and entertainment giant is exploring a merger with rival Paramount Global.

Warner Brothers Discovery chief executive David Zaslav met with Paramount Global boss Bob Bakish for several hours to discuss the possibility of merging the companies, Axiosreported, citing unnamed sources.

The talks –– which took place on Tuesday in New York –– were described as preliminary, with the outcome uncertain.

Zaslav has also spoken with Shari Redstone, who owns Paramount's parent company, about the potential for a deal, Axios reported.

RelatedWBD: Warner Media, Discovery complete their merger

Warner Brothers Discovery brands include CNN, HBO, and its eponymous film studios, while Paramount’s properties include its movie studios of the same name and the CBS broadcasting group.

Zaslav and Bakish discussed ways the companies could build on one another's strengths, such as by combining their streaming services to better compete with Netflix and Disney+, the report said.

Warner Brothers Discovery had a market value of about $28.4 billion based on its closing share price Wednesday –– more than double the roughly $10.3 billion valuation of Paramount Global based on its closing share price.

Warner has hired bankers to explore an acquisition, Axios reported.

A merger of that size could spark further consolidation in the media industry and draw intense scrutiny by US regulators.

RelatedHollywood strike:  studios, writers reportedly close to agreement
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us