UN's WFP halts Sudan aid as conflict spreads in war-torn country
Clashes near Sudan's capital force the UN's food aid agency to suspend deliveries in parts of Gezira state as 300,000 flee the fighting, the WFP struggles to reach vulnerable communities.
Children hold pots as volunteers distribute food in Omdurman, Sudan. / Photo: Reuters
December 21, 2023

The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) has temporarily suspended food assistance in some parts of Sudan's state of Gezira as fighting spreads south and east of Sudan's capital Khartoum, the aid agency has said in a statement.

Around 300,000 people have fled Gezira in a matter of days, since clashes erupted last week on Friday, WFP said.

Safety first

WFP has put food deliveries on hold in some locations in Gezira, said Eddie Rowe, WFP's representative and country director in Sudan.

“We are committed to supporting the people of Sudan in their hour of greatest need, but the safety of our staff and partners must be guaranteed.

Our teams are working around the clock to provide food aid in locations where it is still possible and resume planned assistance in other areas when it is safe to do so," Rowe added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
