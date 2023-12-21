WORLD
Eurotunnel strike disrupts UK, France train traffic amid peak travel season
An unexpected strike by French workers at Eurotunnel, the undersea link between Britain and continental Europe, interrupted cross-Channel rail traffic, threatening the Christmas holiday plans of many travellers.
Trains between London, Amsterdam and Brussels were also affected. / Photo: AFP
December 21, 2023

A wildcat strike by workers operating the Channel tunnel has blocked train travel between France and Britain.

The strike at Eurotunnel operator Getlink has blocked Eurostar trains as well as the trains shuttling trucks and cars since midday Thursday as the peak holiday travel season gets under way.

Train operator Eurostar said its trains were cancelled until further notice, but as of 1345 GMT on its website evening services were still listed as operating.

"We would recommend postponing your journey if you can, even if it's until tomorrow," Eurostar said in a post on X.

Trains between London, Amsterdam and Brussels were also affected.

Getlink said French "trade unions rejected a bonus of 1,000 euros end-of-year bonus announced by management and have called for a strike to demand it be tripled."

RelatedWhy French workers’ strikes are spreading

Chaos in train stations

The announcement of the cancellation of train service sparked dismay in train stations, with people scrambling to change their reservations on their phone.

"So travelling back now and now literally five minutes ago, we've got an email to say that Eurotunnel staff are going on strike and it looks like we can't get a train today," said Nick, 45, as he was trying to return to Britain from the northern French city of Lille.

He said the email he received gave him little hope of making it back to London today.

"They've told us that because it's December, it's going to be really difficult to now get a booking with the limited space."

RelatedFrench rail workers begin months of strike in test for Macron
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
