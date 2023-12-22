WORLD
ICC reprimands Australia cricketer  Khawaja over 'pro-Palestine' armband
Pakistan-born opener is reprimanded by cricket's global governing body for the armband during the team's 360-run victory in Perth, a move seen at the time as support for people in Gaza, where Israel has killed over 20,000 Palestinians.
Khawaja is the first Muslim to play test cricket for Australia.  / Photo: AP
December 22, 2023

Australia's Usman Khawaja has said the black armband he wore in the test match against Pakistan was for a "personal bereavement", and he would contest the International Cricket Council's [ICC] reprimand.

His comments came on Friday after cricket's global governing body reprimanded the Pakistan-born opener on Thursday for wearing the armband during the 360-run win over Pakistan in the series-opener in Perth.

Khawaja is the first Muslim to play test cricket for Australia.

On Friday, during training at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Khawaja said the black armband was for a "personal bereavement" and he would contest the charge but would not wear the armband during the Melbourne test.

"I respect what the ICC [says] and the rules and regulations they have," Khawaja said.

"I will be asking them and contesting they make it fair and equitable for everyone, and they have consistency in how they officiate. That consistency hasn’t been done yet."

The 37-year-old Khawaja had worn shoes with the slogans "freedom is a human right" and "all lives are equal" at training in the days before the first test in Perth, with the writing in red, green and black — the colours of the Palestinian flag.

An ICC spokesperson confirmed the charge of breach of the clothing and equipment regulations to Australian media.

"Usman displayed a personal message [armband] during the first test match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages," it said.

"This is a breach under the category of an 'other breach', and the sanction for a first offence is a reprimand."

The charge means Khawaja can accept a warning and continue to play.

However, he faces additional sanctions if he wears the armband again in the second test against Pakistan beginning next Tuesday in Melbourne.

'Black Lives Matter' allowed, 'Save Gaza' prohibited

On Friday, Khawaja received support from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who said the "all lives are equal" message was uncontroversial and not intended as a political statement.

"I think Usman Khawaja is a great Australian cricketer and that the position that he put forward is . . . pretty uncontroversial, one that 'all lives are equal' is a sentiment that I think is uncontroversial," Albanese said.

"Usman Khawaja made his position clear, which is he didn’t see it as a political statement."

ICC regulations prevent cricketers from displaying messages of political, religious or racial causes during international matches.

However, West Indies players were permitted to wear 'Black Lives Matter' logos on their shirts during a test series against England in 2020.

But England's Moeen Ali was banned from wearing wristbands with messages 'Save Gaza' and 'Free Palestine' during a home test against India in 2014.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
