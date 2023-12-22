WORLD
Pakistan court grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan in state secret case
Imran Khan, a charismatic figure who became Pakistan's most popular opposition leader, is temporarily free after spending months behind bars.
Imran Khan / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 22, 2023

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of his aides in a case related to an alleged leak of state secrets, local media reported.

The 71-year-old former prime minister, the country's most well-known opposition figure, is serving at a high-security prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

He was ousted as prime minister in April 2022 following a vote of no confidence in Parliament by his political opponents.

Khan was disqualified from holding public office months ago. But he has challenged the ruling by the country's election commission.

This is a developing story and it will be updated...

